Jones caught three of five targets for 32 yards in Sunday's win over the Raiders.

Perhaps unbelievably given his starting time and second-round draft status, Sunday's catch and yardage totals were both career highs for the rookie. The team continues to have the long term in mind, as Jones was the only receiver to see 80 percent of the offensive snaps in the win. We imagine he's going to start popping a few decent plays here and there as he gets his confidence up, but Jones is still nowhere near being a relied upon commodity.