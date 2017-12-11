Bills head coach Sean McDermott said Jones and Deonte Thompson will split playing time based on the weekly game plan, Mike Rodak of ESPN.com reports.

McDermott's expectation will become a null point if Kelvin Benjamin (knee) isn't available for Week 15 against the Dolphins. Thompson actually led all Buffalo wideouts with an 85 percent snap share in Sunday's 13-7 win over the Colts, with Jones and Benjamin (61 percent apiece) landing far behind. Of course, the Bills' game plan will look quite different when they don't have to contend with a snowstorm, featuring more three-wide formations and passing plays. There should be room for all three of the aforementioned players to contribute, but Jones is unlikely to venture north of a handful of targets per game unless Benjamin misses more time.