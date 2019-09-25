Play

Jones is wearing a non-contact jersey in practice Wednesday, Joe Buscaglia of The Athletic reports.

Jones appears to be dealing with an unknown injury, the severity of which is undisclosed at this time. Across three games Jones has recorded five catches for 65 yards without a touchdown, and he appears to be operating behind fellow wideouts John Brown and Cole Beasley. If the third-year pro is able to shed his injury and suit up Week 4, he'll face a tough divisional matchup against New England.

