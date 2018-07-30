Bills' Zay Jones: Sprints on side field
Jones (knee) did some sprinting Sunday, Joe Buscaglia of WKBW.com reports.
Jones had shoulder surgery in January and knee surgery in May, missing the entire offseason program. He's ineligible to practice while on the Non-Football Injury list, but it does at least seem that he's progressing toward a return. Despite his poor rookie campaign and troublesome offseason, Jones should be right in the mix for the No. 2 job in a wideout group full of question marks behind top target Kelvin Benjamin.
