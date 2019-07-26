Jones has worked with the starting unit almost exclusively the first two days of training camp, Mark Gaughan of The Buffalo News reports.

While undrafted free agent Robert Foster had a big finish to last season and has more speed than Jones, it looks like it will be John Brown, Jones and Cole Beasley who will line up as the top three guys unless Foster clearly outperforms Jones in August. Jones also has the ability to play outside or in the slot, so a strong summer should mean he'll be on the field as much as any Bills wide receiver come the regular season.