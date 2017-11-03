Bills head coach Sean McDermott said Friday that Jones was still being evaluated after exiting Thursday's loss to the Jets with a right leg injury, The Buffalo News reports.

It's uncertain if Jones' evaluation will include an MRI, as the Bills may have already ruled out any structural damage to the rookie's leg at this point. In any event, the injury comes at an unfortunate time for Jones, who turned in the best game of his young career prior to his departure Thursday, finishing with six receptions for 53 yards and a touchdown on seven targets. If the leg issue doesn't keep him out of the Week 10 matchup with the Saints, Jones could see his snap count take a hit anyway with the newly acquired Kelvin Benjamin likely to make his Bills debut in that contest.