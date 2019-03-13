The Bills are signing John Brown and Cole Beasley to join Jones and Robert Foster at wide receiver, Joe Buscaglia of WKBW reports.

Barring an unexpected trade, the Bills will head into training camp with at least four wide receivers that can make a good argument for consistent playing time. Jones has the benefit of draft status (No. 37 overall in 2017) and a strong finish to his sophomore campaign, but the overall body of work hasn't been good through two seasons (5.5 yards per target). Foster, on the other hand, was hyper-efficient with his limited workload as a rookie in 2018, averaging 20.0 yards per catch and 12.3 per target on 44 opportunities. With Beasley a safe bet for slot work and Brown presumably signed to be a starter, the two incumbents may end up battling for one starting job, though it won't come as any surprise if the Bills deploy a four-receiver rotation. The situation isn't conducive to any one player emerging as a top fantasy asset, but the outlook could change with injuries or if Josh Allen's accuracy improves.