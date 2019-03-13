Bills' Zay Jones: Suddenly facing competition
The Bills are signing John Brown and Cole Beasley to join Jones and Robert Foster at wide receiver, Joe Buscaglia of WKBW reports.
Barring an unexpected trade, the Bills will head into training camp with at least four wide receivers that can make a good argument for consistent playing time. Jones has the benefit of draft status (No. 37 overall in 2017) and a strong finish to his sophomore campaign, but the overall body of work hasn't been good through two seasons (5.5 yards per target). Foster, on the other hand, was hyper-efficient with his limited workload as a rookie in 2018, averaging 20.0 yards per catch and 12.3 per target on 44 opportunities. With Beasley a safe bet for slot work and Brown presumably signed to be a starter, the two incumbents may end up battling for one starting job, though it won't come as any surprise if the Bills deploy a four-receiver rotation. The situation isn't conducive to any one player emerging as a top fantasy asset, but the outlook could change with injuries or if Josh Allen's accuracy improves.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy impact of OBJ to Browns
The Odell Beckham trade has huge implications for the Browns and Giants in Fantasy.
-
Bell still a star in NY?
Jamey Eisenberg looks at the Fantasy value for Le'Veon Bell now that he has signed with the...
-
Day 2 free agency: Fantasy impact
We're still riding the first wave of free agency as the Saints and Bills get in on the Fantasy-centric...
-
Day 1 free agency: Fantasy impact
Jamey Eisenberg goes over the Fantasy Football implications from the first day of free agency,...
-
Trade Fallout: Brown to OAK
Antonio Brown finally found a new team. Can he still be a difference maker for Fantasy in...
-
AFC Combine notes
Jamey Eisenberg brings you Fantasy Football news from the AFC teams at the NFL Combine, including...