Bills' Zay Jones: Taking back seat to newcomers
Jones caught one of three targets for 14 yards during Sunday's win over the Giants.
Jones has had empty production for two games now, with a 3-32-0 line for the season. He was also on the field for just 59 percent of the offensive plays Sunday. Jones is the clear third option in the passing game behind newcomers John Brown and Cole Beasley for a team that likes to run the ball, and guys like Robert Foster and Tyler Kroft (once he recovers from a broken foot) could creep into his looks at some point as well. Jones is not worth owning unless injuries strike elsewhere.
