Bills' Zay Jones: Targeted eight times
Jones caught three passes for 28 yards on eight targets in Saturday's preseason game against Baltimore.
With Jordan Matthews (chest) sidelined and Tyrod Taylor (concussion) only lasting two drives, the Buffalo offense was in over its head as Nathan Peterman averaged 4.0 yards per pass attempt. The rookie is locked in as a starter and should be among the team's three most frequently targeted players, but efficiency won't come easy without Sammy Watkins around to draw the attention of opposing defensive backs.
