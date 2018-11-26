Jones was unable to gather is only target during Sunday's 24-21 win over the Jaguars.

Jones' best play of the day actually came on special teams, recovering the Jaguars' last-ditch onside kick. That's probably a disappointment seeing as how he had season highs in catches, targets, and yards last week against the Jets. Jones needs to get a better rapport with the rookie as he has averaged 28.8 yards per game with Allen starting as compared to 43.8 yards without him. A matchup against a middle-of-the-road Miami defense awaits next week.