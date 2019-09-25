Bills' Zay Jones: Targeted thrice
Jones caught two of his three targets for 33 yards during Sunday's 21-17 win over the Bengals.
Jones set up the game's first score late in the first quarter with a 23-yard catch-and-run on third down. He had another catch midway through the second quarter and was a nonfactor for the rest of the game. Jones has just five catches through three weeks, tied for third on the team -- but substantially behind the likes of John Brown (18 catches) and Cole Beasley (17 catches). Next up is a tough division showdown against the Patriots.
