Bills general Brandon Beane said Monday that Jones would not face team discipline in regards to a recent incident in Los Angeles that was captured on video and subsequent arrest, The Buffalo News reports.

No charges ended up getting filed against Jones, though he's surely embarrassed over the incident and had some explaining to do with his employer. The Bills appear ready to move on, so now the only question that remains is whether the league plans on looking into the matter.

