Bills' Zay Jones: Teammates still dinged up
Jones' teammate Kelvin Benjamin (knee) did not practice Wednesday while fellow wide receiver Jordan Matthews (knee) was limited.
For those in deeper leagues, this all merits watching since Jones could serve anywhere from the top wide receiver Sunday all the way down to third or fourth. Jones missed the Week 10 game against the Saints, but if you combine Weeks 9 and 11 he posted 10 total catches for 121 yards and his first NFL score, numbers more in line with what the Bills were expecting when they made Jones their second-round selection in April. If the two guys in front of him are forced to sit this week, Jones might offer weekly value given that he'd be one of Tyrod Taylor's top targets, while there's a good chance the Bills could be playing from behind, being on the road at Kansas City after getting clobbered the last three games.
