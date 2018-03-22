The Los Angeles County District Attorney won't charge Jones for vandalism due to "insufficient evidence," Mike Rodak of ESPN.com reports.

The incident in question involved a fight with his brother, Cayleb, at a Los Angeles apartment building and his subsequent arrest. A video obtained by TMZ reveals what appears to be a seriously-impaired Jones and broken glass doors and windows, among other disturbing images. It's unclear how the DA arrived at her decision, but the NFL likely will look into the matter to learn if Jones violated the personal conduct policy.