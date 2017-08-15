Bills' Zay Jones: Working outside
Bills coach Sean McDermott said Jones primarily will play outside but could still get some looks in the slot, Joe Buscaglia of 7 ABC Buffalo reports.
Jones seemed like a good fit inside when the Bills drafted him at No. 37 overall, but the team has since swapped out Sammy Watkins for Jordan Matthews (chest) and Anquan Boldin, both of whom primarily played the slot last season. While he mostly ran short and intermediate routes during his prolific college career, Jones displayed the requisite size-speed combo to play outside when he ran a 4.45 40-yard dash at 6-foot-1, 201 pounds at the 2017 Combine. He'll primarily compete with Andre Holmes and either Boldin or Matthews for outside snaps.
