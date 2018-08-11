Jones (knee) worked in a team setting Friday for the first time since coming off the NFI list five days ago, Joe Buscaglia of WKBW.com reports.

Jones ran with the first team, a good sign that the Bills still see him as a starter even after the addition of Corey Coleman. Perhaps this is still Jones' job to lose, but the team hasn't exactly been thrilled with him either so he'll have to keep his play up to keep the starting spot across from Kelvin Benjamin.