Jones saw action on just eight offensive snaps in Thursday's preseason opener, failing to attract a target.

His playing time will certainly ramp up in the coming weeks. Perhaps the more pertinent news of the week is the Bills trading away Sammy Watkins, while acquiring Jordan Matthews on the same day. Matthews is certainly no slouch -- in fact, he's one of only five receivers in NFL history to catch 65-plus balls and 800-plus receiving yards in each of his first three seasons -- but Watkins is more of an elite receiver when healthy and had the ability to draw a huge chunk of the passes. To a slight degree, this could open things up for Jones' rookie season, especially when you consider the Bills may already have an eye on the long term.