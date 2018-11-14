The Eagles released Brown for their practice squad Tuesday.

Brown signed with Philadelphia's practice squad in September, but with tight end's Zach Ertz and rookie Dallas Goedert firmly entrenched in the position, Brown's shot of making the active roster was minuscule.

