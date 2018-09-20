Brown signed to the Eagles practice squad Thursday, Graham Foley of the Eagles' official site reports.

Brown spent the 2017 season on the Eagles practice squad and signed a reserve/future contract with the team in February, but was unable to earn a spot on the 53-man roster. The 26-year-old has no clear path to Philadelphia's roster with the team's tight end group of Zach Ertz, Dallas Goedert and Joshua Perkins all currently healthy.

