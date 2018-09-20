Billy Brown: Returns to Philly's practice squad
Brown signed to the Eagles practice squad Thursday, Graham Foley of the Eagles' official site reports.
Brown spent the 2017 season on the Eagles practice squad and signed a reserve/future contract with the team in February, but was unable to earn a spot on the 53-man roster. The 26-year-old has no clear path to Philadelphia's roster with the team's tight end group of Zach Ertz, Dallas Goedert and Joshua Perkins all currently healthy.
