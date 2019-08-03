The Colts waived/injured Brown on Saturday, Mike Chappell of Fox 59 News Indianapolis reports.

Brown had a long shot at earning a spot on the Colts' final 53-man roster. Assuming he clears waivers, the 26-year-old will revert to the team's injured reserve. From there, he will be sidelined for the season unless both parties reach an injury settlement. It remains unclear what injury he is dealing with.

