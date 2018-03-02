Billy Price: Believed to have suffered torn pectoral
Price is believed to have suffered a torn pectoral muscle, Albert Breer of NBC Sports Boston reports.
According to Cameron Wolfe of ESPN, Price was projected as a possible first-round pick before the injury. An MRI will confirm if the initial diagnosis is correct, but if it is, Price could be sliding down draft boards, especially if the injury requires a long-term recovery effort.
