Billy Price: Could be ready for training camp
Price was diagnosed with an "incomplete pectoral tear" Friday and is expected to be ready for the start of training camp, ESPN's Adam Schefter reports.
This is as close to a best-case scenario as Price could have hoped for after reports surfaced Thursday that he had suffered a torn pectoral. A fully torn pec could have jeopardized Price's rookie season, but the MRI results now suggest that the Ohio State product could be back as soon as training camp. With that, Price's stock shouldn't suffer much and he'll likely be one of the first interior linemen off the board with the potential to be a top-50 selection.
