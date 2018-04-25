Billy Price: Expected back for training camp

Price (pectoral) is expected to be ready for training camp without restriction, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Price suffered an incomplete tear of his left pectoral muscle at the NFL Combine, but has already gained full range of motion and should make a full recovery. The Ohio State product, who was also the recipient of the 2017 Remington Trophy as the nation's top center, is expected to be off the board within the first two or three rounds of Thursday's draft.