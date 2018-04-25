Billy Price: Expected back for training camp
Price (pectoral) is expected to be ready for training camp without restriction, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.
Price suffered an incomplete tear of his left pectoral muscle at the NFL Combine, but has already gained full range of motion and should make a full recovery. The Ohio State product, who was also the recipient of the 2017 Remington Trophy as the nation's top center, is expected to be off the board within the first two or three rounds of Thursday's draft.
-
Pre-draft PPR mock
Most Fantasy teams will likely take a running back with one of their first two picks on Draft...
-
Rookies dominate latest mock draft
Jamey Eisenberg breaks down our latest 12-team standard mock draft, which includes the incoming...
-
Brandin Cooks: Fantasy bust?
From Tom Brady to Jared Goff, from New England to Los Angeles. Brandin Cooks will have to adapt...
-
Lethal pair: Ingram, Kamara click
Jamey Eisenberg spoke with Saints standout running back duo Mark Ingram and Alvin Kamara, and...
-
Melvin Gordon chasing rival Gurley
Jamey Eisenberg caught up with Melvin Gordon this offseason, and Gordon said one of his goals...
-
Julio Jones: Bounce-back coming
It's easy to disappoint when you only score three times, but Julio Jones' outlook for 2018...