Billy Price: Progressing in recovery

Price (pectoral) announced via his personal twitter account that he's out of his sling and is progressing through his recovery.

Price tore his pectoral muscle at the NFL Combine and underwent surgery early in March to repair the issue. He's still looking at months of recovery but appears to be on track thus far. He's expected to be taken within the first two round's of the NFL Draft despite the injury.

