Billy Price: Should be ready before training camp begins

Price (pectoral) is expected to be at full health before the start of training camp, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Price reportedly has full shoulder motion without deformity. Two months removed from surgery, Price is nearing a complete recovery and the expectation is he'll be a full go before July. The injury doesn't appear to be something that will heavily factor into where he is selected come draft night. The Ohio State product is considered to be a top lineman prospect.