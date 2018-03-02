Billy Price: Suffers injury during combine

Price suffered an undisclosed injury during the bench press at the NFL Combine on Thursday, Cameron Wolfe of ESPN.com reports.

Price appeared to suffer a chest injury during his fourth bench press rep. A two-time All-American, he could potentially go in the first round of the NFL Draft. It's unclear how severe the injury is or how long he'll be impacted at this time, but a lengthy recovery time could affect his draft status.

