Billy Price: Undergoes successful surgery
Price underwent successful surgery to repair the "incomplete pectoral tear" Tuesday and is expected to be out four months, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.
Price suffered the injury during the NFL Combine last week, and the recovery timetable lines up for him to potentially be available for training camp. The Ohio State product remains one of the better interior lineman available in the 2018 draft and could be a top-50 selection, despite the injury.
