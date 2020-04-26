Play

Binjimen Victor: Joining Big Blue

Victor is expected to sign with the Giants as an undrafted free agent, Art Stapleton of The Bergen Record reports.

The 6-foot-4, 198-pound wideout totaled 35 catches for 573 yards and six touchdowns during his final season and Ohio State. Victor's frame gives him potential as a red-zone threat, but he'll first need to make New York's 53-man roster.

