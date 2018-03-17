Sankey (knee) is an unrestricted free agent after the Vikings declined to offer him a tender, the St. Paul Pioneer Press reports.

Sankey was set to be a restricted free agent, but the Vikings opted to let him hit free agency coming off surgery to repair a torn ACL last August. The 25-year-old hasn't played an NFL snap over the past two seasons and has a lot to prove if he is to earn a roster spot in 2018.