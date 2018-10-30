Blaine Clausell: Let go by Arizona
Clausell was cut by the Cardinals on Tuesday, Darren Urban of the team's official site reports.
Clausell was released to make room on the 53-man roster for rookie guard Colby Gossett. The 26-year-old lineman will search for a depth role elsewhere in the league.
