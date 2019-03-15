Blaine Gabbert: Cut after Tannehill trade
The Titans informed Gabbert of his release Friday, Paul Kuharsky of 104.5 The Zone Nashville reports.
Gabbert won two of his three starts in 2018, but he managed just 6.2 yards per pass attempt and had four interceptions on 101 throws. His fate with the Titans was sealed once the team agreed to a trade for Ryan Tannehill, who now slots in as the No. 2 quarterback behind Marcus Mariota. The 29-year-old Gabbert should find another opportunity to compete for a backup job soon enough.
