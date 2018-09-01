Blaine Woodson: Exits Cleveland
Woodson was waived by the Browns on Friday.
Woodson joined the Browns mid-way through training camp, but was ultimately unable to earn a spot on their final roster. The undrafted rookie was looking to earn a spot providing defensive line depth.
