Brown was released by the Jaguars on Thursday, Phillip Heilman of The Florida Times-Union reports.

Donald Payne was another linebacker released by the Jags on Thursday. Brown appeared in 28 games for Jacksonville over two seasons, logging 17 tackles (13 solo) over 55 snaps on defense and 495 snaps on special teams. The Ohio product saw his role greatly reduced in 2018, operating primarily as a special teams player.