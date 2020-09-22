Bortles is scheduled to visit with the Broncos on Tuesday, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Denver previously kicked the tires on Bortles last offseason, but he ultimately signed with the Rams and served as the team's backup quarterback behind Jared Goff throughout the 2019 season. Bortles didn't draw much interest after becoming a free agent again this spring, but with injuries at the quarterback position around the league already beginning to mount, the 28-year-old now has a decent chance of resurfacing with a team. Denver's top signal-caller, Drew Lock, is expected to miss 3-to-5 weeks after injuring his shoulder in Sunday's loss to the Steelers, leaving Jeff Driskel as the only other healthy quarterback left on the roster. Driskel is expected to serve as the team's starter for the duration of Lock's absence, but Bortles' prior starting experience from his time in Jacksonville would at least make him a quality depth option.