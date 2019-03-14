Blake Bortles: Jettisoned from Jacksonville

The Jaguars released Bortles on Wednesday, Daniel Popper of The Athletic reports.

Once the Eagles opted not to retain Nick Foles via the franchise tag, he's been linked to the Jaguars, who gave him a four-year, $88 million contract in the opening hours of the legal tampering period Monday. With Foles officially in the fold, Bortles is the clear casualty, despite having $6.5 million guaranteed on his own contract. Bortles may have to settle for a backup job with his new organization, but no matter if he holds a clipboard or takes the field, his days of relevance may be few and far between in the future.

