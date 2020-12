Bortles was restored from the practice squad COVID-19 list Tuesday, Aric DiLalla of the Broncos' official site reports.

Drew Lock and Brett Rypien also were activated from the list. Bortles continues to reside on the practice squad. He has a slim chance of handling any meaningful snaps with the Broncos behind Lock, Rypien and Jeff Driskel (illness) on the organizational depth chart.