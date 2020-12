Bortles is being targeted as a possible backup for the Rams this weekend according to head coach Sean McVay, Eric D. Williams of ESPN.com reports.

Bortles spent time with the Broncos earlier this season, bouncing between the active roster and practice squad for several weeks. Now with Jared Goff (thumb) ruled out, the Rams may look to bring in the veteran, who spent the 2019 campaign in Los Angeles. Currently, the only other quarterback on the Rams' active roster is John Wolford.