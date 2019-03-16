Blake Bortles: Will visit with Rams

Bortles is set to visit with the Rams on Monday, Michael Silver of Sports Illustrated reports.

This likely begins the transition for Bortles from a starter to a backup role since Jared Goff will continue to lead to Rams for the foreseeable future. Although Bortles struggled as a starter with Jacksonville, he'd be a quality backup, as he completed 60 percent of his passes for 2,718 yards, 13 touchdowns and 11 interceptions in 2018.