Countess was released by the Rams on Thursday, Vincent Bonsignore of The Athletic reports.

Countess spent three seasons with the Rams, racking up a total of 54 tackles (38.0 solo) over 37 games. The Auburn product saw his workload decrease significantly in the 2018 season, seeing the field for just 58 snaps on defense compared to the 163 from the season before. Countess struggled with a foot injury during the 2018 postseason but seems to be healthy moving forward.