Blake Countess: Waived by Philadelphia
Countess (hamstring) was waived by the Eagles with an injury settlement Tuesday, Martin Frank of The Delaware News Journal reports.
Countess was competing for a depth role in Philadelphia's secondary before suffering a hamstring injury during Thursday's preseason tilt against the Titans. The 2016 sixth-round pick will work to get fully healthy and latch on elsewhere in the league.
