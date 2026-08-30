Grupe was waived by the Colts on Sunday, Mike Garafolo of NFL Network reports.

Grupe was in a competition with Spencer Shrader for the starting kicker role in Indianapolis this season, and he appears to have come up short. Grupe made two of four field-goal attempts during the preseason, while Shrader went a perfect 4-for-4 on field-goal tries. Grupe split his time between the Saints and Colts in 2025, going 29-for-37 on field-goal attempts, but he only converted five of 11 tries from 40-plus yards. He will now have to wait for his next chance to prove himself, and it's possible that he'll stick around as a member of the practice squad with Indianapolis.