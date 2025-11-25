The Saints cut Grupe on Tuesday, Mike Garafolo of NFL Network reports.

Grupe knocked down a career-best 87.1 percent of his field-goal tries in 2024, but his accuracy had cratered during his third NFL season. After missing attempts from 38 and 47 yards in the Saints' Week 12 loss to the Falcons, Grupe's conversion rate for the season dropped to 69.2 percent, placing him last among all NFL kickers with at least 20 attempts. The Saints have signed Cade York to their practice squad following a tryout, and he'll presumably be elevated or signed to the 53-man roster to step in as the team's new kicker beginning with Sunday's game in Miami.