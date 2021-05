Haubeil is expected to sign with Tennessee as an undrafted free agent, Turron Davenport of ESPN.com reports.

Haubeil had a strong career at Ohio State across 50 games for the Buckeyes, connecting on 28 of 35 field goal attempts, and he converted all 146 extra-point attempts in his career. Haubeil will look to battle Tucker McCann for the starting job in Tennessee.