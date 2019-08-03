Jackson (knee) was waived/injured by the Browns on Friday, Scott Petrak of the Elyria Chronicle-Telegram reports.

Jackson joined the Browns' practice squad in October of the 2018 season. He signed with them during the offseason, but was still considered a long shot to land on their final roster. Assuming he does not get claimed off waivers, he will revert to the team's injured reserve.

More News
Our Latest Stories