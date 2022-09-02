Martinez was released by the Giants on Thursday, Field Yates of ESPN reports.

Coming into training camp, Martinez was slated to start at linebacker and serve as a key cog in New York's defense this season, so his release comes as a significant surprise. It should be noted that Martinez is coming off an ACL tear, played only three games last season and participated in just one of the Giants' exhibition contests this summer, all of which likely contributed to the decision. Jordan Raanan of ESPN.com reports that Martinez's departure from the organization was a mutual decision and that he "wasn't a great fit" in the team's new defense, lending further insight to the reasons behind his release. Martinez will likely find a role with another team in the days to come, and where he lands will largely determine his IDP outlook in fantasy leagues this season.