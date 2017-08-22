Blake Muir: Waived/injured by Indianapolis
Muir (undisclosed) was waived/injured by the Colts on Monday.
The nature of Muir's injury isn't clear. He'll likely revert to the Colts' injured reserve list if he clears waivers.
