Watson is slated to sign with the Broncos as an undrafted free agent, Nick Kosmider of The Athletic reports.

Watson spent five years at Old Dominion before transferring to Memphis for his super-senior season. He led the Tigers in rushing with 192-1,152-14 on the ground and added 53-480-3 as a receiver, earning All-AAC honors. Watson joins a crowded Denver backfield depth chart that includes Javonte Williams, Samaje Perine, Jaleel McLaughlin and fifth-round rookie Audric Estime.