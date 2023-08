Arizona is slated to sign Whiteheart as an undrafted free agent, Bob McManaman of The Arizona Republic reports.

Over his final two seasons at Wake Forest, Whiteheart caught 39 passes for 480 yards and six touchdowns. The 6-foot-4 tight end joins a crowded group led by veteran Zach Ertz (knee) and 2022 second-round pick Trey McBride, so Whiteheart likely will need to display a willingness to compete on special teams if he wants to land a roster spot following training camp.