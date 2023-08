Whiteheart was waived by the Cardinals on Wednesday, Mike Garafolo of NFL Network reports.

Whiteheart made the initial 53-man roster Tuesday, but he didn't stick around long, as Arizona claimed fellow tight end Elijah Higgins off waivers Wednesday. Since Arizona liked Whiteheart enough to keep him originally, there's a good chance that the undrafted rookie out of Wake Forest will be offered a spot on the practice squad.