Blidi Wreh-Wilson: Back in Atlanta for another year
Wreh-Wilson agreed to a one-year contract with the Falcons on Sunday, Jason Butt of The Athletic reports.
Wreh-Wilson returns to Atlanta after an unremarkable season in which he recorded 24 tackles and seven pass break-ups in 14 games. He should continue to operate in a depth role for the team in 2020.
